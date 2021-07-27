Over the course of her career Bay has pioneered the use of thrifted pieces in the world of high fashion. In 2003 in British Vogue she styled a shoot in which Kate Moss appeared in only second-hand clothing, she is also Oxfam's senior fashion adviser and has a podcast series called This Old Thing?

As the ultimate authority on sustainable, second-hand fashion, Bay has been named as the first Revival style adviser.

Bay said: “Goodwood Revival really brings to life the idea that second-hand can be beautiful and glamorous – and that fashion passed from generation to generation is something that should be celebrated. I’m hugely excited to be attending in my new role as Revival style adviser and can’t wait to discover the stories and inspiration behind people’s outfits.”

Goodwood Revival has appointed its first style adviser Bay Garnett. Picture: Chris Ison

Goodwood Revival takes place every September and is an immersive experience of vintage living, honouring the glory days of motor racing at Goodwood between 1948 and 1966.

With a shared passion for reviving vintage treasures, Goodwood and Bay are partnering for the 2021 Revival, encouraging all visitors to embrace sustainable fashion and come to the event with their own second-hand stories on show.

Over the summer, Bay will be working closely with Goodwood to answer styling questions and offer tips on how guests can put together a Revival outfit. Bay will be in attendance at the event in her role as Revival Style Adviser and will be on-hand to inspire and empower visitors, making sure everyone feels part of the vintage family.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of Goodwood Revival, said: “We all know that fashion has a huge impact on our planet and so this year we wanted to make sure that we used our incredible event to highlight solutions to this problem. We want to reconnect with the best of the past and as an antidote to the throw away culture, share how special pieces can be treasured, valued and passed down through generations.”

Goodwood is keen to encourage that everyone attending the event embraces the fashions of the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s in a stylish, sustainable way. Whether it’s something beautiful passed down through the generations, or the timeless spoils of a thrift mission brought back to life with a clever stitch or two, Revival is all about celebrating – and encouraging – circular rather than fast fashion.

Goodwood Revival takes place from Friday, September 17 until Sunday, September 19.