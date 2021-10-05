Horsham Chamber Choir returns to the concert stage
Horsham Chamber Choir returns to the concert stage with A Joyful Celebration of the Italian Baroque – Vivaldi Gloria on Saturday, October 9 at 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, The Causeway, Horsham RH12 1HE.
Choir spokeswoman Jenny Knowles said: “Horsham Chamber Choir is thrilled to start the live concert season this autumn with their new conductor Olivia Shotton, bringing energy, joy and musical healing to the Horsham community with a programme of two timeless Baroque classics and two gems from the 17th century. Headlined by Vivaldi’s explosive Gloria and Pergolesi’s energetic Magnificat, and balanced by the glorious Cantate Dominum by Guiseppe Ottavio Pitoni and Isabella Leornarda’s Ave Regina, there’s something for everyone. The choir will be supported for this concert by award-winning accompanist Jeremy Weaver who will play the Albinoni Adagio in G Minor. The concert will be fully covid compliant according to the guidance in place at the time of the concert, and there will be no interval.
“Olivia is a vibrant and dynamic conductor and singer, currently studying choral conducting under Patrick Russill at the Royal Academy of Music, London. She is committed to producing high-quality performances and championing the music of women.”
Jenny added: “Horsham Chamber Choir is an enthusiastic and forward-looking choir and has vacancies for new voices in all parts. It offers choral scholarships to young people who are interested in developing their experience of choral singing in the classical tradition. Contact HCC via their website www.horsham-chamberchoir.org.uk or social media.”
Tickets £15 and £7 for under 18s, available to reserve from [email protected] or available on the door.