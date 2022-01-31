Horsham Music Circle offers spring concerts

Dominic Degavino

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “It was thrilling to be presenting live concerts once more with Horsham Music Circle’s autumn series bringing a wide range of music and impressive performances by the hugely talented professional musicians in our area.

“ After the difficulties of the last 18 months it was good to welcome audiences and performers back again. There are more outstanding programmes to come in 2022 and we hope our choices will both inspire and entertain. Do come and experience the rewards of hearing these wonderful artists in person. The concerts are open to all.

“The performance on Saturday, February 19 features a young pianist selected by the Countess of Munster Musical Trust for its Recital Scheme.

“Described as a pianist to watch by the critics, Dominic Degavino studied at the Royal Northern College of Music and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He has achieved considerable competition success, including winning the RNCM Gold Medal Competition, third prize at the Concours International de Piano d’Epinal in France and keyboard section prizes of both the Tunbridge Wells International Young Concert Artists Competition and the 2017 Royal Over-Seas League Arts Competition.

“He has taken part in masterclasses with eminent pianists such as Lang Lang, Richard Goode, Imogen Cooper, Peter Frankl and John O’Conor. His programme includes works by Bach, Brahms, Ades and Chopin.

“A magical evening of entertainment is in store on Saturday, March 19 with the presentation of Aspects of Opera. Helen Whittington soprano, well known to Horsham audiences having performed for the Music Circle on several occasions, is joined by Sarah Ince mezzo, James Kinsella tenor and Dominic Barlow piano. Aspects of Opera programmes always feature a wide variety of music to suit all tastes with arias, duets and trios taken from opera, operetta, musicals and popular songs. Composers include Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, Lehar, Bernstein and Wildhorn. Working together for over ten years, this established vocal trio and pianist provide a unique blend of song, humour and repartee.”

Jill added: “As with most promoters who have returned to full-length performances we will be doing the same for this spring concert series. The afternoon concert time has proved very popular so the February and March concerts will be at 4.30pm in the Causeway Barn with a short interval and no audience refreshments.

“Looking ahead to our 80th-anniversary concert on Saturday, May 14, we are delighted to announce that this will be given by five siblings from the incredibly talented Kanneh-Mason family. The concert will feature Braimah, Konya, Jeneba, Aminata and Mariatu playing separately and together. It will be held in St Mary’s Parish Church at 7pm with interval refreshments to celebrate the special occasion.”