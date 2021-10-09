Kate Mosse and friends to offer a Celebration of the Beauty of the Sussex Coastline

Kate Mosse. Photo credit Ruth Crafer

Kate said: “It’s a celebration of Sussex and Hampshire coastline and landscape, though with the serious intention of focusing on the huge over-development of the coastline, of the pollution and the cost to the environment.”

It is being offered through SOSCA (Save Our South Coast Alliance).

Libby Alexander, from SOSCA, said: “Kate, a Cicestrian born and bred, is a great champion of the beauty and uniqueness of the local landscape and has often used this knowledge as the inspiration to some of her most successful novels and short stories.

“It is the witnessing of the damage being caused by the huge number of housing developments to our environment and harbours that has caused Kate to sympathise with the deep anxiety voiced by local residents.

“There is a need to express to a wider audience the reasons why so many past cultural giants such as JMW Turner, T S Eliot, Eric Coates, William Ward-Higgs and others of today, have been drawn to capture the beauty of Chichester’s coastal plain and to harness it to inspire their work – as does Kate who walks the marshes along the estuaries to find the light, the colours, the call of the wild, the perfect setting to unlock the next chapter.

“To this effect Kate is bringing together a group of talented local artists, musicians, writers and actors including Imogen Stubbs, Timothy Watson, Isabel Ashdown, John Gleadall, Tony Pegler, Jane Pegler, Suzie Wilde, Paula Tinker, The OK Chorale Community Choir and special guests from West End musicals and theatre, together with a special message from Hugh Bonneville who is away filming, for a one-off celebration of the beauty of our landscape and coastline.”