Le Consort offer Chichester Chamber Concerts date

Le Consort - (c) Julien Benhamou

They are: Théotime Langlois de Swarte violin; Sophie de Bardonnèche violin; Louise Pierrard viola da gamba; and Justin Taylor harpsichord.

Chamber series chairman Anna Hill said: “Le Consort brings together young musicians who share a common sensibility and enthusiasm. Eighteenth-century instrumental music lies at the heart of their project, championing diverse works from trio sonatas to Baroque vocal music, to classical chamber music with fortepiano.

“In June 2017, Le Consort won first prize and the audience prize at the Loire Valley International Early Music Competition and since then they have been invited to perform at festivals across Europe including the Båstad Chamber Music Festival, Sweden; Festival Les Festes Baroques, Bordeaux and Festival Internacional de Música Pau Casals, Spain.”