Live jazz returns to The Hawth in Crawley

Mike Piggott

“The first opportunity will be on Sunday, September 19 12 noon-1.30pm with a Jazz Sunday Session from Mike Piggott’s Hot Club Trio. Featuring himself on violin, Nils Solberg on guitar and Pete Morgan on double bass, they bring their own entertaining combination of gypsy jazz, swing and blues as inspired by the Hot Club de France.

“There are also three jazz lunches to look forward to from 12 noon-2.30pm. At each you can enjoy some fantastic music alongside a traditional roast with a choice of meats, followed by a dessert of your choice. Please remember to book in advance.

“On Sunday, October 3 it will be Jo Fooks and Ted Beament’s turn in the spotlight. Saxophonist Jo Fooks and pianist Ted Beament both had the pleasure of playing in Humphrey Lyttelton’s band; Jo for seven years and Ted for 13 years. They will play an entertaining varied set of standards, as well as some tracks from their own albums.

“Sunday, November 21 sees a welcome return for JAVAJAM. Sarah-Jane has worked extensively in the West End including The Mistress in Evita, Cosette in Les Miserables and Ellen in Miss Saigon, a wealth of experience that she brings to her delightful singing in this musical journey from Gershwin to Porter and Bacharach to Norah Jones.

“Finally for 2021, Shireen Francis will perform for diners on Sunday, December 5. Expect a warm, engaging and soulful performer. Shireen Francis has developed her own unique blend of jazz with flavours of gospel, blues, calypso and reggae, inspired by artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Dianne Reeves, Carmen Lundy and Etta James.