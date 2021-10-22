Mediaeval Baebes offer Christmas concert in Horsham

The Mediaeval Baebes

They will play St Mary’s Church on Monday, December 20.

Spokeswoman Heather Joy said: “The classical chart-topping choir will be weaving its story-telling magic once again this Christmas, traditionally a time for reflection and celebration.

“Accompanied by a dazzling array of exotic and period instruments, carols, traditional folk songs and innovative settings of ancient and romantic poetry will be revealed in a spirited performance of beguiling choral music. For this silver jubilee celebration, the band will premiere compositions from their latest album of ethereal plainsong Prayers of the Rosary, alongside exciting new arrangements of Christmas favourites.

“When a group of friends broke into a graveyard 25 years ago to sing mediæval songs and make merry, no one could have predicted the epic journey they were embarking on.

“Over a quarter of a century later, the Mediaeval Baebes have released ten studio albums and won an Ivor Novella Award for their performance on the BBC serialisation The Virgin Queen. They have also received two Emmy nominations and a Royal Television Society award, alongside composer Martin Phipps, for their sound track to ITV’s hit period drama Victoria.

“Established as one of the most successful female-led early-music and folk ensembles in Europe, their lush, ethereal harmonies will transport the listener through a myriad of ancient and forgotten languages.

“Come join the Mediaeval Baebes as they enchant and uplift their audiences once again with a glorious Christmastime celebration.”