Mid Sussex Brass Band offer festive concert

Mid Sussex Brass Band

Entry is free and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the Christmas music and refreshments.

Spokeswoman Isobel McFarlane said: “Members of the band are delighted to be back performing after months when they’ve been unable to undertake their normal programme of concerts, community events and private functions.

“As well as providing entertainment, Mid Sussex Brass Band aims to stimulate and support local musicians of all ages and abilities.

“It has worked hard to keep in touch with members during the pandemic by arranging online quizzes and virtual recordings (available on its social media channels @MidSussexBrassBand) and, once allowed, meeting in small groups in the open air in public parks and back gardens to continue to make music together. The band is also very grateful to Burgess Hill Town FC who allowed them to start up rehearsals this summer in its function room, regularly causing people at football training or walking their dogs around Bedelands Nature Reserve to show their appreciation as brass band music drifted across the fields.

“Now back rehearsing, the band is eager to encourage new members to join. It welcomes players at all levels and of all brass instruments but is particularly keen to hear from cornet players.”

Mid Sussex Brass Band musical director Steve Winter said: “As with other local music groups, Mid Sussex Brass Band has found the past few months difficult. We’ve lost income because events and concerts had to be cancelled but we’ve made sure nothing got in the way of keeping in touch and playing.

“Now we’re back rehearsing together again, it’s great to have a Christmas concert to prepare for and we’re delighted to support the local community by giving free entry to our annual Christmas concert this year. We look forward to seeing regulars and new faces on December 9 when we’ll do our best to get you in the mood for Christmas with a programme of festive music for everyone.”