MP will be Arundel castaway

Andrew Griffith

Gill Farquharson, editor of The Bell, will interview Andrew on Thursday, August 19 at St Nicholas Church, Arundel at 7 for 7.30pm.

This will be the third event in the Music from a Desert Island series. Previous castaways have been Simon Brett and John Inverdale.

This event will feature Andrew Griffith, who became an MP in December 2019 and was previously group chief operating officer of Sky UK having joined 20 years previously.

Gill Farquharson, editor of The Bell and the presenter of Music for a Desert Island, said: “His reflections on that time will be fascinating as will his current political involvements. There will be an opportunity for questions after the programme.

“I first met Andrew shortly after his election and admired his energy and determination. He is a very active MP on both a national and local scale so it should be a really interesting night.”