Princess Diana’s protection officer offers Zoom talk for Sussex Snowdrop Trust

Colin Tebbutt & Princess Diana

Colin was called in the middle of the night to fly out to the Pitie Salpetrie Hospital in Paris, having been given the shocking news that Princess Diana had been involved in a fatal car accident.

This tragic event will stay with him forever, he says.

Lucy Ashworth, fundraising, marketing and events manager with The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, said: “Colin has been asked to share his memories of that day on television and radio by networks across the world and he has generously agreed to talk via Zoom for the trust.

“Colin talks openly and with great pride of working with the Royal households. His talk will include his life as Diana’s protection officer, as well as his career, which began when he was assigned to work with Princess Anne at Gatcombe Park and his time with other members of the Royal family, including the Queen’s cousin, Princess Alexandra and Sarah Duchess of York.

“Colin has appeared in documentaries for American News Channel CNN, ITV, BBC radio, and given interviews to many national publications. As a charity, we have benefitted over the years when he shared stories with TV and the press, as his fees have always been donated to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Di Levantine, co-founder and chairman of the trust, explains: “I have known Colin for many years and enjoyed his remarkable stories about the Royal family. With more and more people using Zoom to attend talks, we thought it would be a great opportunity to reach a wider audience with Colin’s fascinating insight into the Royal household.

“To be able to relax, watch and listen to a live talk, in the comfort of your own home, will be a real treat. This year has also been challenging in terms of fundraising, so we dearly hope that people will ‘attend’ and contribute to much needed funds for the charity.”

Di added: “The Sussex Snowdrop Trust provides vital nursing care at home for local children who have a life threatening or terminal illness. Our nurses and counsellors have continued throughout the pandemic ensuring our Snowdrop families have been supported during this very anxious time.”