Serious Child and Kirsty McGee at Grayshott Folk Club

Serious Child

Des O’Byrne, who runs the club, said: “For this gig we return to the more informal and intimate setting of Grayshott Social Club on Sunday, September 5 at 7.30pm.”

Alan will be joined by Andy Ruddy and Kirsty McGee.

“We’ve always been keen to support local musicians and we are delighted to present someone who has been a regular audience member at our gigs and whose new album release Talk About The Weather we are very happy to promote.

“Serious Child is songwriter and roots musician Alan Young from West Sussex. He draws from a wide range of acoustic musical influences, from folk, to pop, to bossa nova, to explore the world around us with a poet’s ear for emotion and a comedian’s eye for everyday detail.

“Andy Ruddy is a 31-year-old singer-songwriter from Bradford, currently working for the charity Give A Song, performing to vulnerable people.

“In 2015 he released his debut album Everything Is In Order with the help of ex-Shed Seven musician Fraser Smith. It was a surprise hit, peaking at number six on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart. The following year he was nominated for Best Unsigned Male at the Best of British Unsigned Music Awards and by 2018 had released his second album Vital Signs which charted at number 12. His more recent music has featured on the series finale of BBC 1’s The Syndicate and been played at Bradford City, his beloved home team.”

“Somewhere between jazz, folk, gospel and Americana. there’s an area of music that doesn’t have a name. With a cartographer’s attention to detail, Kirsty McGee – a wandering maverick and spellbinding live performer, with a voice that has been described as having the texture of smoke and velvet – has spent the past 15 years and seven albums mapping this place, tracking the common origins of song.

“Kirsty will be playing her own set, and then joining Alan and Andy as a trio.”