Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi plays Crawley

The founder, lead singer and lead guitarist of Status Quo will talk about his mishaps and adventures of life on the road with one of the biggest and best-loved bands ever.

Francis is a member of British rock royalty. He sang the first words at Live Aid in 1985, survived the obligatory rock’n’roll brush with alcohol and drugs, was awarded an OBE in 2010 and has a BRIT for his Outstanding Contribution to Music. His band has sold more than 120 million records globally.