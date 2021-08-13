Steampunk fun at Amberley Museum

Steampunk Fancy Dress Amberley

Spokeswoman Caymen O’Reilly said: “It will offer a celebration of all things Steampunk with two days of live entertainment, retail therapy by specialist traders and of course, steam! There will be a Saturday Night Variety Show from 7pm. Visitors are welcome to dress up in Steampunk style, with plenty of photo opportunities around the 36-acre industrial, working museum.

“There is a fabulous line-up of performers who will be providing entertainment throughout the weekend. In no particular order, the museum will be welcoming Greg Chapman, Humphrey and Maude, Brighton band The Dark Design, Doctor Gray and his Orchestra of One, Rapscallion, Sheriff Ants Trepreneur, Lux DeLioux, Bear North, and The Captain of the Lost Waves.