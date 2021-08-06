Steyning Jazz Club delighted to get back in the swing

Mike Piggott

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “As you can imagine, we have been desperately waiting for the Covid social distancing rules to be relaxed to enable the club to resume our concerts. The many months since lockdown have not been idle with our organising team liaising and planning for the future.

“We have a highly efficient secretary/treasurer who has built an email base and records of our members, allowing us to keep in contact and advise.

“Also, we are fortunate to have local jazz pianist Peter Godfrey (who will be playing for us this season) on our team. Peter is a member of the Musicians’ Union who keep us updated on all government Covid restrictions etc.

“We have kept in constant contact with the bands we have booked, allowing us to swing back into action as soon as conditions have allowed. Publicity is essential, of course, and we are grateful to The Worthing Herald for publishing our concerts. We have a website and Facebook accounts which all help to keep our members informed.

“It has been difficult to keep our spirits high over such a long period. I write all of the programme notes and publicity on our bands and concerts, and if feels almost strange to have to search through my mental lexicon of adjectives to start writing again. Let’s hope the Covid regulations will be fully lifted and we can get back to enjoying our jazz and hearing the musicians playing live once more.”

Colin is delighted to return with The Mike Piggott Quartet: “In the words of the New York Jazz Times, Mike Piggott is one of the best swing fiddle players anywhere. His confident style, based on Stephane Grappelli, with aspects of Eddie South and Stuff Smith, mixes into what emerges as a very personal means of expression. Mike’s fabulous quartet, with Nils Solberg, guitar and vocals; Peter Morgan, double bass; and Rod Brown, drums, will perform their eclectic mix of jazz standards and Gypsy Jazz, à la Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli. Mike’s lilting glissando violin is a thrilling experience, magically recreating the quintessence of many Hot Club de Paris numbers.

“On September 3 we have Peter Godfrey’s Jazz Apple, with the well-known Sussex pianist Peter Godfrey and friends, followed by the Jo Fooks’ Quintet on October 1, a saxophonist’s delight. British pianist, Gabriel Latchin has made a name for himself as one of the UK’s finest musicians with his effortlessly swinging dynamism; on November 5, together with Dario di Lecce, bass, and Josh Morrison, drums, we anticipate a remarkable evening.

“Completing the year on December 3 we have The Rascals of Rhythm, a band which bridges the gap between the original New Orleans style and the small band swing style of the 1930s. They provide a refreshing return to an era of carefree, swing jazz.”

The club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning, BN44 3XZ, 8pm. Doors 7.15pm. Information on 01903 810395.