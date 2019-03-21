10 things coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you really won't want to miss

1 Theatre. It Is Now will bring back an important day in history in the Guildhall in Chichester on Friday, March 22 at 7pm. July 30 1966, a date that would go down in history, the day of the World Cup Final between England and Germany. But it’s also the wedding day of Laura and Joe. Tickets available from 01243 816525.

2 Theatre. The University of Chichester’s regional touring company returns with a new production of Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5 The Musical. The show plays The Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis on Friday, March 22; Saturday, March 23, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

3 Art. The Printmakers’ Exhibition returns for its sixth year at the Oxmarket Gallery in Chichester. The annual show is organised by Will and Nicki Dyke, The exhibition runs until Sunday, March 24.

4 Art. Painter and printmaker Jan Blemmings offers an exhibition in the Wilson room at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery until March 24. “My last show at the Oxmarket was in 2015 and this new show reflects the intervening time spent focusing on my landscape painting and drawing.”

5 Festival. New features will reflect the growing interest in veganism at VegfestUK Brighton’s tenth- anniversary festival this year. The festival is on March 23 and 24 at the Brighton Centre.

6 Music. In advance of their Festival of Chichester concert at the end of June, the 40-strong Hampshire Recorder Sinfonia is holding an open rehearsal at St Paul’s Church, Northgate on Saturday, March 30 from 7pm to 9.30pm to test the acoustic. Spokeswoman Jean Campbell said: “The orchestra features seven different sizes of recorder from the tiny sopranino to the massive contrabass and for anyone unfamiliar with the sound of a recorder orchestra, this is a great opportunity to find out more. HRS will be playing a variety of music, including some of the items on the June programme. They would welcome an audience and invite anyone interested in hearing a recorder orchestra to drop in for a while or stay the whole time. There’s no charge and in appreciation of the interest HRS will be offering one of their CDs to everyone who comes along. No need to book in advance. Just turn up at the door!”

7 Theatre. Chichester Symphony Orchestra offer a spring concert on March 23. They offer a programme of Mozart La Clemenza Di Tito Overture, Handel Concerto Grosso op 3 No.1, and Dag Wiren’s String Serenade in the first half, and then Bach’s Wachet Auf Chorale Prelude and Haydn’s Clock Symphony (no. 101) in the second half. The concert is at St Paul’s Church in Chichester at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the Novium box office or on the door on the night for £12, with students £5 and under-16s free. Simon Wilkins will conduct.

8 Art. Sussex: Landscapes & Artists is the new exhibition at Petworth’s Rountree Tryon Galleries (until March 24). Spokeswoman Chantelle Rountree said: “This selection of paintings shows Sussex in varying seasons and moods. The artists included use their individual styles to interpret the landscape and in turn they share their vision and under-standing of this county.” Old Tavern, Market Square, Petworth,.

9 Festival. The 29th Sussex Beer and Cider Festival will be held at Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton on March 22 and 23. Spokesman Peter Mitchell said: “There will be an excellent selection of nearly 140 real ales from local breweries plus others from around the country. Cider and perry lovers are not forgotten with an interesting range.” Tickets on www.sussexbeerfestival.co.uk.

10 Festival. Fishbourne Loves Books will once again be offering an all-day literary festival, on Saturday March 30. Authors who have agreed to speak include crime writer Elly Griffiths and Luke Jennings. More details on www.fishbournelovesbooks.com.

