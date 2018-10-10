10 things coming up in the Worthing area!

Things you won't want to miss

1 Exhibition. Shoreham-based photographer Dennis Hunt is holding an exhibition of his images on Saturday, October 13 and again on Saturday, December 1 at the Holmbush Shopping Centre, Shoreham from 8.30am-4.15pm. There will be around 80-90 prints on display on a wide range of subject from local scenes, landscapes, seascapes, sunrise and sunset, black and white, travel and nature.

2 Theatre. The Southwick Players’ production of The Corn is Green by Emlyn Williams is their entry in the Brighton & Hove Arts Council Drama Awards this year. The play opens on October 10 and runs until October 13. The company’s adjudication (which is a public one so the audience can stay after the show that night and listen to the comments) is on October 11. Tickets on www.southwickplayers.org.uk or 01273 597094.

3 Music. Alone on a desert island, what music would you choose to remind you of home? Author and playwright Simon Brett will be answering precisely that question in Music for a Desert Island, with Gill Farquharson asking the questions and finding out how he would cope. The entertainment starts at 7pm on Saturday, October 13 at Arundel’s St Nicholas Church. Tickets £10 on 01903 882262.

4 Theatre. Following the success of its premiere in January 2018, a brand-new cast has been announced for the autumn tour of The Classic Thriller Company’s The Case Of The Frightened Lady by Edgar Wallace, led by stage and TV star, John Partridge. The murder mystery will be hitting Worthing’s Connaught Theatre from October 8-13. The story is based around Inspector Tanner, who is called to investigate a ruthless murder at the grand ancestral home of the Lebanon Family. Navigating a bloodline-obsessed patriarch, a groundskeeper with a grudge and two unsettling footmen, Inspector Tanner discovers nothing is quite as it seems. As Tanner moves closer to the heart of the mystery he uncovers a shocking and closely-guarded secret…

5 Music. Opera AnyWhere bring their production of The Pirates of Penzance to St Mary’s Church, Slindon on Friday, October 12 at 7.30pm. For tickets call Nancy Brinton on 01243 814693 or Jill Loveless on 01243 814356. Spokeswoman Moira Richards said: “Opera AnyWhere have been running a Gilbert & Opera festival since April 2018. Their mission is to bring fun opera shows to wider audiences of all ages. They have performed in unusual venues across the South from Hastings Pier to churches, to amphitheatres, punts at Wolfson College, Oxford and Hever Castle”.

6 Comedy. Celebrity Juice regular Chris Ramsey brings his brand-new 2018 live tour to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, October 11. Chris Ramsey’s latest tour will encompass some of the greatest life advice ever to be recorded in the history of the world, he says, as Chris sets out the rules of modern existence for his infant son, he promises. Expect fatherhood, following your dreams, how to be a gentleman, the slow slow pain of death and the slow slow pain of slow cookers as Chris tries to navigate the rights and wrongs, dos, don’ts and definitely don’ts of life. Away from the live stage, Chris has appeared on TV hosting The Chris Ramsey Show, and Stand Up Central (Comedy Central) I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp (ITV2) and Virtually Famous (E4), as well as performing on the Royal Variety Performance (ITV), Live at the Apollo (BBC1) and as a regular on Celebrity Juice (ITV2). He also starred as Jack in two series of critically-acclaimed sitcom Hebburn (BBC2), co-starring Vic Reeves and more recently alongside his wife Rosie on Married to a Celebrity and Parenting for Idiots (Channel 4). Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

7 Music. Back in the year 2000, Gary Mullen, lifelong Queen fan, won ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes Live Grand Final, with the largest number of votes ever received in the show’s history. Gary immediately began his solo performing career as Freddie, and after rave reviews, in 2002 he formed his band The Works to pay tribute to rock legends Queen. Their latest date is at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing on Friday, October 12.

8 Music. Maribou State play Concorde 2, Brighton on October 17 on the back of their new album Kingdoms In Colour, their first full-length since 2015’s debut album Portraits. Spokesman James Wallace said: “The record features new single Feel Good, a collaboration born of their friendship with Houston-based trio Khruangbin and a shared love of breakbeats, vintage surf riffs and a common desire to explore worldwide music cultures. The band continue their long-standing relationship with Holly Walker who has previously vocalled fan favourites such as Midas, Steal and Tongue. Also featured on the record is recent single Turnmills, named after the legendary London club which closed its doors in 2008.”

9 Book sale. The West Sussex Archives Society and the Friends of Chichester Cathedral are holding a sale of second-hand history books at Vicars Hall, Cathedral Green, Chichester on Friday, October 12 from 9am-4.30pm and Saturday, October 13 from 9am-4pm. Leigh Lawson, vice-chairman West Sussex Archives Society, said: “We have received about 5,000 donated history books, which have been sorted into 50 categories. We also have a good selection of academic publications of interest to the serious historian.” Most of the books in the sale are priced at £2 or £1 per book. Entry is free.

10 Art. Phil Tyler returns to the Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery from October 6-27. Gallery director James Stewart said: “Sussex and Self is a thoughtful look introspectively and externally by Phil Tyler. He has recently completed 100 self-portraits in 100 days, and we thought it would be good to show as many of these as we can alongside his new Sussex downland paintings.”

