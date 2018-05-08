Art society competition success

Rowlands Castle Painting Society has enjoyed a successful, member-only annual Silver Cup competition.

Spokeswoman Jan Roblin said: “Submissions are entered anonymously which makes for a fair and unbiased result. Everyone present had a chance to vote for their favourite painting in various categories. Ann Newsom and the exhibition team and members of the committee organised the evening. Alan Drinkwater presented the prizes as well as giving those attending an interesting insight into the Rowlands Castle Centre Heritage group.

“While the votes were being counted, members were able to enjoy an excellent American supper organised by Suzanne McGowan and Fiona Chaâbane, Pat and Ian Hoper and helpers.”

Winners of the 2018 Silver Cup Awards were Sue Tricket – mixed media shield; Gill Dollery – Cotterell Cup; Sally Williams – Portrait Cup; Eileen Hathaway – Wildlife and Creative Cup; Margaret Theobold-Jennings – Wood Trophy (chosen by Alan Drinkwater as his favourite painting), Andrew Kerr – Life – Study Cup; Ann Newsom – Seascape Cup; Kath Brett – Novice and Animal Portraiture Cup; Roger Matthews – Watercolour, Field and Acrylic Cup; John Prime – Minature Cup; Maureen Molyneux – Pastel Cup; and Bob Payne – Flower Cup. More details about the group on 01243 371662.

