Artist Catherine Barnes is back at the Festival of Chichester

Popular Festival of Chichester artist Catherine Barnes is once again contributing to this year’s month-long arts and community celebration.

For the Festival of Chichester this year, Catherine is showing her work in her own studio just a 15-minute walk from the Cathedral.

“Weekend One, June 29-July 1, has the sea in all its moods depicted on large and small canvases with drawings done on the spot, imagined or remembered. A whole variety of her work is available to be seen at Juno Studio.”

Other aspects of Catherine’s work will also be on show, prints, drawings and collaged works in oil and acrylic.

For Weekend Two, July 6-8, she is promising a re-hang, making room to exhibit her more abstract work, relating to the natural world but with a more geometric, structural basis and harmony at its core. Sea and shorescapes will still be available to view.

“I have divided my Festival contribution this year into two weekends under the titles Seascapes and Abstract landscapes. It’s a convenience as really there is more to connect than to divide. All art is an abstraction as a work of art is something that is added to the world and does not and cannot reflect it. All I can do is create a link between the visible and the invisible, nature and meaning, my meaning, which I hope is sometimes shared by others.”

On July 5, from 6 to 7pm, Catherine will give a talk about her work, its execution, methods and inspirations; free, but limited space so let her know you are coming by texting 07977 516730. The weekend opening is 11am-6pm, free. Juno Studio is behind 107 Cedar Drive, Chichester, PO19 3EL. Parking in the drive and on the road Saturday and Sunday.

Catherine was born in London and moved to Dover, studying first at Folkestone and then Camberwell School of Art 1965-68 and then painting and history of art at Goldsmiths’ College. Working and exhibiting in London she was a founder member of Greenwich Printmakers and worked at Kelpra Studio.

In 1984 she moved to Winchester where she established Juno Studio and was appointed a visiting lecturer in art history at the University of Southampton whilst continuing to be a visiting artist and lecturer at Southampton City Art Gallery.

In 2001 she was selected for the first Fresh Art Fair, Business Design Centre, London, and again in 2003. She exhibited in Paris in Europ’Art 2002 and had two solo exhibitions in London in 2004: at Karen Taylor Contemporary Art and in the East End in the Tea Building. Two more solo exhibitions followed at Mayfair’s Zizi Gallery in 2005 and 2006 with Cork and Rotterdam Art Fairs in 2005.

