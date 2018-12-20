Bumblebee - Film review (3 out of 5)

It’s a case of normal service has resumed in the Tranformers world after recent movies have turned out ever more surreal, with special effects leading the way rather than backing up the story.

For this latest in the series we have been transported back to 1987 Califormia where Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) is turning 18 and is struggling to come to terms with her father’s death.

She’s a dab hand at repairing cars and gets her hands on an old VW Beetle.

However, little does she know that this is really a battered Transformer which has lost its memory and its voice.

Bumblebee, as it is named by Charlie, accidentally triggers a homing signal that is picked up by the evil Decepticons who make their way to Earth.

Cue a right royal metallic punch-up.

Steinfeld is pretty good in her role and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. is enjoyable as the geeky neighbour Memo.

There always has to be an unpleasant government agent in the mix and this time it’s John Cena in the role.

However, the bulk of the movie is about the relationship between Charlie and Bumblebee and this works surprisingly well, given one of the ‘actors’ is just CG.

There’s some good humorous moments, although I would have liked even more, and it’s pretty obvious which way the plot is heading from the start.

But if you enjoyed that very first Transformers film back in 2007, then it’s worth checking this one out.

Plus, if you’re a fan of 80s music then you’ll love the soundtrack.

Film details: Bumblebee (PG) 113mins

Director: Travis Knight

Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Dylan O’Brien, Megyn Price

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol