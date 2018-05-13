Californian painter Henry Asencio makes Chichester appearance

Contemporary Californian painter Henry Asencio will be making a personal appearance at Whitewall Galleries, East Street, Chichester, on Sunday, May 20 from 3-5pm, as the guest of honour at his new exhibition of original oil paintings.

Gallery manager Amy Jackson said: “We would be delighted to welcome guests.

“ Please contact me or the team at the gallery beforehand on 01243 531495.”

Amy added: “Asencio has emerged as one of the most intriguing artists on the world stage. He has been named as Today’s Top Artist by the USA association of Art Business News Major Shows for an astonishing four years in a row and his New York exhibitions have sold out every year.

“A huge name in the USA, his many celebrity collectors include George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Glenn Close, Viola Davis, Martin Scorsese, Woody Allen, Ice T and Coco, Anne Heche, Barry Bonds and Billy Crystal. He was the first artist to receive both a gold and a silver medal in the prestigious international Amsterdam Art Competition and he was also chosen finalist in an Artist’s Magazine competition for his work in portraiture.

“Asencio’s style has been described as abstract naturalism. He graduated with honours from the San Francisco Art Academy in 1998 and won a range of awards and accolades.

“He is fascinated by the dichotomy between the aggression of his painting technique and the tranquillity of the finished composition.

“His compositional style refers to the classical ideals of figurative painting, but merges introspection and visual spectacle with unmistakable modernity.

“His highly-personal investigations of the female figure are characterised by open brushwork, sweeping colour, bold use of texture and great technical precision.”

A native Californian, Henry lives and works in his studio near San Jose, north of his birthplace of Los Angeles.

Amy added: “His work is exhibited and collected all over the world and his appearance here in Chichester is a major event in the cultural life of the area.”

For other stories by Phil, see:



