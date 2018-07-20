Celebrations for The Arts Society Chichester

Members of The Arts Society Chichester (formerly Chichester Decorative and Fine Arts Society) have been celebrating their 40th anniversary with president Susan Stevenson-Hamilton, chairman Rhoda Sheppard and specially-invited guests Alison Galvin-Wright, trustee of The Arts Society. and David Bignell, chairman of Sussex Area Arts Society.

The Arts Society Chichester spokeswoman Anne Sparrow said: “West Dean House hosted a full day of activities and a wonderful lunch party for 60 members in the Old Library.

“Over coffee, members were separated into three groups each of which enjoyed a talk on restoration and conservation by David Dorning; a tour by Emma Driscoll, the collections manager, explaining the history of the house and its artefacts and an overview of the award-winning gardens and arboretum as Sarah Wain led her party through the lovely pergola at the rear of the house. After enjoying two of the activities, members gathered in the Old Library for an excellent buffet lunch and our chairman, Rhoda Sheppard invited our guests to speak about their roles within The Arts Society. Alison Galvin-Wright spoke about her 35-year involvement in NADFAS and her present task as a trustee. David Bignell described his role as chairman of the area.”

