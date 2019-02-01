Channel 4’s Hunted is looking for contestants - here’s how you can apply

Have you ever wondered if you’ve got what it takes to disappear and go on the run, testing your wits to evade capture from some of the best hunters on the planet?

Channel 4 are looking to Sussex for aspiring ‘fugitives’ of all ages, men and women, to take part and do whatever it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain for the next series of Hunted.

Contestants might fancy their chances of going it alone or rather try to escape with your family, friends or colleagues?

In Hunted a team of former police and intelligence officers, armed with replicated state powers such as phone monitoring and CCTV surveillance, attempt to track and capture the ‘fugitives’ over the course of 25 days.

A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.

To apply, please go to: www.huntedapplications.com

The closing date for applications is Monday 11th February and applicants must be 18 or over.