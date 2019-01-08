Chichester dance group joined Little Mix and more at London’s O2

It was the festive performance of a lifetime for a Chichester dance group as they shared the 02 stage with acts such as Little Mix.

Dancers from Samantha Jane Performing Arts (SPJA) took part in a performance they will never forget at London’s 02 arena on Sunday, December 9.

The group showed talent and shared the arena with artists such as Little Mix, Olly Murs and Jason Derulo, who all featured as part of Capitals Jingle Bell Ball.

The group’s performance included three very unique routines that the girls spent many months preparing and perfecting.

First to the stage was a musical theatre piece to Mamma Mia, followed by a Jazz piece to New York, New York and to finish was a lyrical number to a track called Domino.

However this was not the crew’s first Christmas event at such a large venue – last year the dancers had the opportunity to show of their talent at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London’s West End.

SJPA is also proud to be the current National Champions after winning first place at Sky Ones ‘Teenstar’ National Competition with a Celebrity Judging Panel.

Principal of SJPA, Samantha Jane Watson said: “It was such a joy to see my dancers performing in such a spectacular venue.

“I work so hard to train my dancers to the highest standards and to have this recognised by professionals in the industry was an honour for me.”

Performers at SJPA range between the ages of seven to 14 – the youngest is Halle Bailey.

Dancer Lettitia Boswell, aged 13, said: “I’m so thankful for this opportunity, dancing at the O2 with my team was a dream come true.

“Thank you Sammy for all of these experiences.”

As many of the dancers now hold national titles, Samantha and her team of hard working dancers look forward to seeing what 2019 will hold.