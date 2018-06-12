The sixth Festival of Chichester opens this weekend, ushering in a fabulous four weeks of fine entertainment, bringing together all that makes Chichester such a great place.

To get you in the mood, the festival committee is offering its traditional first-day-of-the-festival curtain-raiser on the Cathedral Green on Saturday, from 2pm. Saturday, June 16 is, of course, Sussex Day. The festival will make sure it is also Chichester Day - and that Chichester Day will last an entire month.

Dawn Gracie and All That Malarkey will be performing on the Cathedral Green, and the Mayor of Chichester will officially declare the festival open.

Festival chairman Phil Hewitt said: “It has been a privilege to work with our wonderful committee throughout the year - a brilliant mix of people who have been with us from the start and several excellent additions this year. There is a tremendous buzz and energy as we go into our sixth festival.”

Festival co-ordinator Barry Smith said: “Just reeling off some of the names gives a picture of the delights in store. We’re proud to feature a brilliant line up of international musicians with legendary pianist Stephen Kovacevich and Russian maestro Victor Ryabchikov playing in the Cathedral’s lunchtime International Piano series, one of the country’s most distinguished authors, Louis de Bernieres, famous for his book Captain Corelli’s Mandolin which was made into a major feature film starring Nicholas Cage and Penelope Cruz, brilliant jazz from top players including Arnie Somogyi, Jo Fooks and Alec Dankworth, the soaring voice of folk diva Deborah Rose in atmospheric St John’s and renowned world music specialists Kosmos Ensemble joining forces with Worthing Symphony Orchestra for the headline New Worlds concert in the Cathedral.”

Tickets for this year’s Festival of Chichester are available online: www.thenovium.org/boxoffice; email: boxoffice@chichester.gov.uk; on 01243 816525 or 775888; or in person at The Novium, Tower Street.

