Film on a Farm brings The Greatest Showman to West Sussex!

Film on a Farm promises a unique outdoor cinema experience.

On Friday July 27, Film on a Farm will be showing The Greatest Showman at Upwaltham Barns. Snuggle up beneath a blanket of stars and join a night to remember with your favourite movie. For a full listing of all films, venues and to buy tickets, visit www.filmonafarm.co.uk. Gates open at 7pm for you to enjoy locally-sourced food and drink before the film starts at approximately 9pm. Any questions, email info@filmonafarm.co.uk.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/little-britain-star-matt-lucas-returns-to-chichester-festival-theatre-stage-1-8569259



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/emsworth-date-for-yves-lambert-trio-1-8569196



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/posthumous-publication-of-wartime-memoirs-1-8569181



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/alice-and-earnest-hit-the-road-in-sussex-tour-1-8569174



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/musical-siesta-this-saturday-in-worthing-1-8568342



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/friends-united-in-worthing-dance-show-1-8569170