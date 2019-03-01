Have you got an award-winning short story in you?

Bognor Regis Write Club has clarified the some of the finer points of its first-ever short story competition.

After sending out lots of marketing materials and press releases in January, organiser Julia Macfarlane realised there was a mistake. Some of the eligible postcodes had been omitted from the rules.

So she has a special plea: “If you want to enter a short story in the competition, you still have until March 31. If you had already checked and decided your postcode was not among them, please check again. Residents from Emsworth to Littlehampton are eligible.

“First prize is £100+, 2nd prize £50+ and 3rd prize is £25+. The 20-25 shortlisted winners will have their work produced in a book to be launched at the prize-giving ceremony in the Summer. Family and friends will be invited to the event where the shortlisted writers will receive a free copy of the book, and guests can buy further copies at a discounted price.”

Full terms and conditions can be found at www.bognorwriteclub.com. The competition is open to residents over 18 years old in the West Sussex area and includes the postcodes: PO9, PO10, PO11, PO18, PO19, PO20, PO21 and PO22, BN16, BN17 and BN18.

Famous faces coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre



All thanks to mum and dad, says Brighton-bound superstar Peter Andre





Spine-chilling ghost story hits the Brighton stage



Petworth Town Band are looking for new recruits



Beverley Knight confirms Brighton date on songs of Stevie Wonder tour