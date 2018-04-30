Lancing youngsters show their art skills

The children of Boundstone Nursery School and Daycare in Lancing are celebrating their creativity, both in their school and in the wider community.

Their Amazing Creativity Exhibition will showcase the creative art of the youngest members of our community.

Spokesman Aedan Kerney, deputy chairman of governors at Boundstone Nursery School in Lancing and a member of St Michael’s Church in South Lancing, said: “For two days St Michael and All Angels Church in Lancing will be the venue where members of public can come and view the display of children’s art.

“We all know that young children are spontaneous and very creative but they are also very skilled in expressing their inner world through visual art.”

The exhibition in St Michael and All Angels Church in South Street, Lancing will be open to the public between 2pm and 5pm on Thursday, May 3 and between 11am and 3pm on Friday, May 4. Admission is free and light refreshments will be available.

Also coming up, Littlehampton Museum is hosting its Schools’ Art exhibition from Saturday, May 12-Friday, June 22.

Alice Millard, archives and exhibitions officer, said: “We are delighted that our popular annual Schools’ Art exhibition is back for its 15th year. As usual, the display will showcase hundreds of pieces of carefully-curated works of art all created by local schoolchildren.

The nine schools taking part this year have been led by Gavin Austen-Woodward, of The Littlehampton Academy, and Madeleine Vaughan, Littlehampton locality business management advisor.”

The schools are: Arundel CE Primary; Lyminster Primary; River Beach Primary; Rustington Community Primary; St Catherine’s Catholic Primary; St Mary’s Clymping CE Primary; St Philip’s Catholic Primary (Arundel); Summerlea Community Primary; and White Meadows Primary.

