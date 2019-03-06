Lila Dance offer home-city show in Chichester

Chichester-based Lîla Dance offer a home performance of their new work The Hotel Experience at The Showroom at the University of Chichester on March 14 at 7.30pm.

Abi Mortimer’s company are seen as rising stars of the UK’s dance scene.

With The Hotel Experience, they are promising a fearlessly-imaginative show which follows a man who checks into a hotel the night before his wedding, unaware that things may not be as they seem.

Abi explains: “We wanted to take everything we’d learnt from our last piece and make a dance piece that was packed with magical images, a unique story and characters and some sensational dancing.

“The Hotel Experience has a set which transforms into seemingly-endless rooms and spaces. The hotel staff step through the walls of the hotel and are transformed into past friends and lovers as the main character’s memories come to life. They fall from the ceilings, crawl out from under the bed and step out of wardrobes to face him once more with full force and in vivid colours.

“We’ve spent the last few years touring to all kinds of venues from village halls to some of Britain’s best theatres, and what I’ve learnt is that what we do best is pack high-energy dance into tight spaces – and that pretty much sums up The Hotel Experience.”

The show is being performed at both theatres and in rural locations, schools and town halls, as part of the Rural Touring Dance Initiative. It also features a cast of local dancers for each performance – part of the company’s mission to redefine community involvement in professional productions.

