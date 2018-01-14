Love Island is back and looking for applicants

Hit ITV2 dating show show Love Island is back for 2018 and looking for singles to apply.

Applications are now officially open and the producers are on the hunt for lively single men and women to try out.

“Once again our Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa in the hope of finding love,” an ITV2 spokesman said.

“But to stay on the island, they’ll need to couple up – and more importantly – win the hearts of the public.”

Applications are now open and anyone wishing to apply should head here to complete an application. Auditions are starting soon so it is recommended people getting applications in as soon as possible.

Applications are open to all over the age of 18. Terms and conditions apply and can found at itv.com