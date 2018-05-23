Matthew Stewart is Chichester poetry guest

The special guest at Open Mic Poetry at Chichester’s New Park Centre on Wednesday, May 30 is Matthew Stewart who works in the Spanish wine trade and lives between Extremadura and Chichester.

Following two pamphlets, Eyewear Publishing have recently brought out his first full collection, The Knives of Villalejo.

Barry Smith, the event organiser, said: “One of Matthew’s poems is titled In the Wine Trade, so when asked about his favourite wines, Matthew gave a few tips and picked out a red Vinho Verde, a mature Rioja and a delicate Ribeira as good choices. We can expect more words of wisdom about both poetry and wine during the evening. The event is also featured as part of the South Downs Poetry Festival which is taking part across the region over the coming months. The plan is to bring together distinguished visiting writers with South Downs poets.

“In the second part of the evening, local writers will get the chance to share the platform with Matthew and read their latest poems.Matthew has a distinctive take on life and experience which is reflected in his engaging poetry. We hope this will inspire old friends and newcomers to share their own poems in the open mic. Those who prefer just to sit back and listen are equally welcome.”

7.30pm, entrance £5 on the door; http://www.sdpf.org.uk.

