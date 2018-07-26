Photographic skills on show in Bognor Regis

Talented photographers are showing their work in Bognor Regis Camera Club’s annual exhibition from Monday, July 30 to Saturday August 4 daily from 10am-4pm at the Recital Hall, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis.

The exhibition will be officially opened on the evening of Monday, July 30 by club president Rob de Ruiter.

Rob said: “Admission to the exhibition is free and everyone is welcome to come and see an interesting and varied range of photography on view as both prints and digitally-projected images.

“Visitors to the exhibition will be able to enjoy a wide range of inspirational photography across a varied range of subject matter which reflect the continuing improvements in photographic hardware and software and the depth of creative talent amongst club members. One member was this year voted as a finalist in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition and his work is currently on display in the Natural History Museum, London. Another was landscape Photographer of the Year in 2017, and both rub shoulders as equals with club members on club nights and practical outings.”

Rob added: “The club’s programme for the 2018-19 season will also be available to view for the first time at the exhibition to give anyone who might consider joining an opportunity to see what is on offer throughout the new season. A discount off the regular annual membership fee will be offered to anyone joining the club for the first time at the exhibition or at the free three-hour introductory workshop on Saturday morning, August 25 from 9.30am to prospective new members. The workshop will be held at the St Marys’ Centre in Felpham (behind the church), where club meetings are held. The free workshop tickets will be given away to all prospective new members at the exhibition and at the Hotham Park Fair (where BRCC will also be showing), on Saturday and Sunday, August 4 and 5.”

Club chairman Paul Crombie said “BRCC members will be on hand throughout the week at both venues to answer any questions about the club and to chat about photography generally. With the growing interest in digital photography using cameras, mobile phones, iPads etc, every year the exhibition attracts many new members. The free introductory workshop is designed to give an insight into how the club works, what it does, how it can help you to improve your photography, and most importantly help you to get more enjoyment out of your hobby. New club members will be on hand to discuss their first year as members and more experienced members will be available to answer any questions and iron out any photographic difficulties those attending might be having.”

Full information on the website at www.bognorregiscameraclub.org.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/queen-tribute-in-bognor-s-regis-centre-1-8576986



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/dame-evelyn-glennie-at-the-petworth-festival-1-8576994



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/review-chichester-symphony-orchestra-1-8577076



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/serenade-from-worthing-symphony-orchestra-players-1-8576973



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/vocal-harmony-trio-blake-headline-worthing-hospice-fundraiser-1-8576969



http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/some-enchanted-evening-in-southwick-1-8576235