Prestigious selection for Goring artist

Goring artist Peter Allwright has had one of his paintings selected for the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 2018, now celebrating its 250th year.

Peter entered his painting named Loneliness – To Be Alone In A Room Full Of People into the annual competition in January. He was delighted to learn in March that his painting had been shortlisted from 12,000 entries down to the last 4,000. The shortlisted entries then had to be reduced to approximately 1,000 which includes existing Royal Academy artists.

Peter said: “I was so pleased to make it onto the shortlist and although I hoped that I would be selected, I did not expect it as the shortlisted works are always of a very high standard. Peter is a full time professional artist and is known for his naïve style paintings. His entry this year is part of a new collection in a new contemporary fine art style in monochrome, using oil on linen. The Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition runs until August 19. peterallwright.com.

