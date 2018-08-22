Selsey Camera Club show opens

Selsey Camera Club, in association with Arts Dream Selsey, will be holding its annual summer exhibition of prints and digital images from Thursday, August 23-Monday, August 27 in the exhibition room at Selsey Town Hall.

Chairman Tony Storey said: “As always, entry will be free for visitors who will be able to enjoy seeing a wide variety of images, featuring the work of many of our club members.”

There will be winning pictures on show taken by Martin Thomas, this year’s most improved photographer, Tony Storey, a steam train specialist but also a flexible and versatile photographer, and Graham Ainge, a relative newcomer to the club who enjoys taking black-and-white photography.

Tony added: “Also not to be missed will be some excellent pictures taken by some of the highly-regarded regular competition winners including Dick Read, Dave Johnson, Joan Taylor and Bob Hoare.

“Also on display in the main hall at the front will be examples of paintings, drawings and craftwork by local artists while in the council chamber will be seen work by the Selsey Quilters. Visitors can also see the Novium Communities’ Patchwork Quilt.”

