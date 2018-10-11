So who's the nation's favourite Poirot?

David Suchet has been voted the best ever Poirot, with over 86% of the votes in a new poll by BritishPeriodDramas.com.

Spokesman Michael Hammond said: “Suchet starred in 70 episodes of ITV's Agatha Christie's Poirot series between 1989 and 2013. The actor was voted more popular than Peter Ustinov, Kenneth Branagh, Alfred Molina and Albert Finney.”

Agatha Christie's grandson Mathew Prichard has previously said: "Personally, I regret very much that she never saw David Suchet. I think that visually he is much the most convincing and perhaps he manages to convey to the viewer just enough of the irritation that we always associate with the perfectionist, to be convincing!"

Michael added: “John Malkovich makes his debut as Hercule Poirot in the BBC's new mini-series The ABC Murders later this year. Kenneth Branagh begins filming Death on the Nile, the follow-up to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express movie, very soon. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name) recently joined the cast.

“Meanwhile, Agatha Christie fans can catch Agatha Christie Hour weekdays at 4pm on True Entertainment and look out for their Agatha Christie Weekend on 20th-21st October (True Entertainment is available on Freeview 61, Sky 179, Freesat 142 and Virgin 189).”

