Sophia Money-Coutts discusses her debut novel in Petworth

Join award-winning journalist and author Sophia Money-Coutts for a discussion about her debut novel The Plus One in a live Q&A hosted at Augustus Brandt, Newlands House in Petworth on April 12.

Spokeswoman Natalie Williams said: “Sophia Money-Coutts spent five years studying the British aristocracy while working as features director at Tatler. Prior to this she worked as a writer and an editor for The London Evening Standard and Daily Mail in London, as well as The National in Abu Dhabi.

"Sophia now writes the weekly column Modern Manners in The Sunday Telegraph and is working on her second book, which is due to be published this year.

“This special evening will begin with a drinks reception hosted by Nyetimber and canapes by New Street Bar & Grill from 6.30pm followed by a live Q&A at 7.15pm. Following the Q&A and discussion with Sophia, there will be the opportunity to purchase signed copies of The Plus One and meet Sophia. Tickets £25 per person.”

