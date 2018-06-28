Strictly star Giovanni Pernice in Worthing

BBC Strictly Come Dancing two-time finalist and Guinness World Record holder Giovanni Pernice brings his show Born To Win to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on July 7 at 7.30pm (worthingtheatres.co.uk or 01903 206206).

Spokeswoman Lizzie Irving said: “Giovanni, who has made the final of Strictly Come Dancing twice – with Georgia May Foote in 2015, and most recently with Debbie McGee in 2017 – is hoping that this year is his time to lift the coveted glitter ball trophy. As the title of his new tour suggests, he was Born To Win!

“Giovanni has the words Nato per Vincere – meaning Born to Win – tattooed on his arm, so he said it was the perfect title for his second tour. After the huge success of his debut tour Dance Is Life in 2017, Giovanni is extremely happy to be back out on the road with his 60-date UK and Ireland tour in a show he says is even bigger and even better!Born To Win, which has been receiving rave reviews all over the UK and Ireland, tells the story of Giovanni’s life, from growing up in Sicily and learning to dance, to his time on the hit BBC TV show, and features the hot Paso Doble, the gorgeous Viennese Waltz, the passionate Rumba, and the vivacious Jive.”

