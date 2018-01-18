Sussex poet Geoffrey Winch in Chichester

Sussex poet Geoffrey Winch will kick off the 2018 Open Mic Poetry season at Chichester’s New Park Centre on Wednesday, January 31 at 7.30pm. Organiser Barry Smith said: “We have a fantastic line-up of visiting poets for 2018 with lots of treats in store, but it’s great to kick off the season with one of our regular contributors.

“Geoffrey was first published as a poet in 1992, and West Abutment Mirror Images (Original Plus, 2017) marked his 25th year of being continuously published in small press poetry magazines and journals, principally in the UK, US and online. His poetic influences include work and travel experiences, the performing and visual arts, the 1960s counter-culture, personal relationships and philosophy. Since moving to West Sussex after retiring as a highways officer for Warwickshire, he has been involved with several creative writing and poetry groups including the Chichester Stanza, which operates under the auspices of the Poetry Society.

“After Geoffrey’s reading, local poets will get the chance to read their own new poems to a supportive audience in the open mic section. Just sign up on the door. Listeners are equally welcome.”

http://www.chichesterpoetry.simplesite.com and 07813 244731.