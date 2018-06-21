Ten things coming up at the Festival of Chichester

Events you won't want to miss!

1 Poetry. Thursday, June 28, 7.30pm. Poetry & Jazz Cafe With Louis De Bernières, Edes House, West Street, Chichester, PO19 1RW. Author and poet Louis de Bernières and jazz duo Jo Fooks with Ted Beament entertain and inspire. Enjoy a delightful mix of words and music with complimentary home-made cake in the splendid setting of grade I listed Edes House

2 Theatre. Wednesday-Saturday, June 20-23, 7.30pm; Saturday, June 23, 2.30pm. ‘Allo ‘Allo!, Chichester Players, Centenary Theatre, Chichester High School, Kingsham Road, Chichester, PO19 8EB. Stage version of the hilarious BBC comedy.Rene Artois runs a small café where Resistance fighters, Gestapo men, German army officers and escaped Allied POWs interact daily, ignorant of one another’s true identity or presence, exasperating Rene.

3 Music. Friday, June 22, 7.30-10.30pm. Dandelion Charm, Tidy St Studio, Whitestone Farm, Main Road, Birdham, Chichester, PO20 7HU. Combining prog, folk and rock influences into a luxurious blend of intricate harmonies. BYO event at the intimate and Quirky Tidy St.

4 Theatre. Monday, June 25; Wednesday, June 27; Friday, June 29; Tuesday, July 3; Thursday, July 5, Saturday July 7, 7.45pm. The Rivals By Richard Brinsley Sheridan, The Pergola Open Air Theatre, New Theatre Productions, West Dean Gardens, West Dean, PO18 0QZ.

5 Theatre. Tuesday, June 26; Thursday, June 28; Saturday, June 30; Monday, July 2; Wednesday, July 4; Friday, July 6, 7.45pm. The Roundabout By J B Priestley, The Pergola Open Air Theatre, New Theatre Productions, West Dean Gardens, West Dean, PO18 0QZ. 6 Music. Saturday, June 23, 7pm. Ensemble Reza Reveal Romantic Gems, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR. Ensemble Reza’s virtuoso musicians return to the festival to perform a programme of little-known but beautiful music, introduced by the charismatic Pavlos Carvalho. Also family concert in the same venue, Saturday, June 23, 2-3pm. Come and join virtuoso musicians Ensemble Reza for some gigs, reels, tangos and polkas from around the world and remember to wear your dancing shoes

7 Music. Friday, June 22, 7.30pm. Rob Johnston In Concert, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR. Rob Johnston returns to the Festival this year with a unique blend of instrumental acoustic guitar music and songs. A unique finger-style and plectrum player, Rob also uses digital effects, looping technology and even guitar percussion in his music.

8 Music. Sunday, June 24, 7.30pm. 60 Minutes Of Classical Music, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrews Court, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. Roger Clayden – cello and Christopher Taylor – piano perform a 60-minute concert. The programme will start with the Luigi Boccherini Concerto for Cello and Piano in B flat major, edited by Friedrich Gruetz-macher

9 Music. Friday, June 22, 7.30pm. Steve Dummer (Clarinet) And Matthew Cooke (Piano), St Mary’s Parish Church, Church Street, Petworth, GU28 0DB. Stars and Stripes. A celebration of three giants of American classical music and music theatre. 2018 marks the centenary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein. Bernstein – Sonata; Gershwin/Heifetz – Porgy and Bess Suite; Gershwin – Piano Preludes; Copland – Sonata; and Bernstein – Songs from West Side Story. Proceeds towards St Mary’s Organ Appeal.

10 Music. Tuesday, June 26, 12-2pm. Folk In The Cafe, Brick Kiln Garden Centre, Bognor Road, Chichester, PO20 1EJ. Jez Lowe is a singer song-writer with a double nomination in the BBC Folk Awards for best singer and best new song. With tours of UK, America, Europe and Canada, Jez shows no sign of slowing down. This June he appears at Brick Kiln Garden Centre for the venue’s folk event. Tickets free.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/pop-up-theatre-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8538448



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/talks-at-six-for-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8538454



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/city-s-art-society-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8538442



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/worthing-war-time-disaster-inspires-book-1-8538466



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/wick-theatre-company-stage-the-tempest-1-8538464



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/nofit-state-circus-and-motionhouse-at-worthing-s-summer-of-circus-1-8538461