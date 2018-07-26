Ten things coming up in the Chichester area!

Ten things you won't want to miss....

1 Theatre. Me And My Girl, Chichester Festival Theatre, until August 25, starring Matt Lucas, Caroline Quentin, Clive Rowe and Alex Young. www.cft.org.uk

2 Music. The Songs of Sir Arthur Sullivan, Petworth Festival, Thursday, July 26, St Mary’s Church, Petworth, 7.30pm. A second 40th anniversary event featuring a former Petworth Festival artistic director, pianist and broadcaster David Owen Norris. David is joined by two singers, tenor Ben Johnson and baritone Ashley Riches, in a celebration of one of Britain’s most loved musical sons, Sir Arthur Sullivan. Although best known for his collaborations with W S Gilbert, Sullivan’s range went way beyond the so-called Savoy operettas. In addition to many larger-scale works he composed dozens of song settings with texts ranging from Shakespeare and Shelley to Tennyson.

3 Comedy. Comedy in the Stables: Paul Merton’s Impro Chums, Petworth Festival, Friday, July 27, 7.30pm, The Stables at Petworth. To celebrate the festival’s 40th anniversary, and the third Comedy in The Stables session, Paul Merton, Suki Webster, Lee Simpson, Mike McShane and Richard Vranch at the piano return to run with any idea thrown at them

4 Exhibition. Talented photographers are showing their work in the Bognor Regis Camera Club’s annual exhibition from Monday, July 30 to Saturday August 4 daily from 10am-4pm at the Recital Hall, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis. The exhibition will be officially opened on the evening of Monday, July 30 by club president Rob de Ruiter.

5 Music. The King’s Singers – Gold, Petworth Festival, Wednesday, August 1, St Mary’s Church, Petworth, 7.30pm. Their Gold programme includes the vast range of music that has given the ensemble its reputation, music from Palestrina, through Poulenc to the groups’ famous Party Bag: classic audience favourites and brand-new surprises in their signature close-harmony style.

6 Jousting. Tickets to Arundel Castle’s tenth annual International Jousting and Medieval Tournament: Champion of Champions Edition, the world’s longest jousting tournament of its kind, are now available for purchase. From July 24-29, the Castle grounds in West Sussex will transform with a tented medieval encampment for an action-packed living history spectacular, with professional jousters representing England, Germany, Norway and Poland. Spokeswoman Carissa Christy said: “The highlight of Arundel Castle’s open season, the event promises nothing less than a true clash of the titans with plenty of fierce rivalries along the way. The honourable knights also camp on site throughout the duration of the tournament for a truly-immersive medieval experience, exchanging tales from the tilt-rail each evening.”

7 Activities. Have a Go at Archaeology at Fishbourne Roman Palace. Have you ever wanted to try your hand at archaeological excavation? From Tuesday, July 24 until Friday, August 3, as part of the national Festival of Archaeology, the Palace will be excavating a trench and giving budding archaeol-ogists of all ages a chance to have a go.

8 Music. Royal Academy of Music Lunchtimes: London Metropolitan Brass perform at 12 noon in Leconfield Hall for the Petworth Festival, Saturday, July 28.

9 Art. Town, Land and Sea offers a display of paintings by Angela Loader (lower circle) at Emsworth Museum. Angela’s solo exhibition in Emsworth Museum in 2012 was extremely successful and she has returned with a selection of paintings inspired by the fast and ever-changing developments.

10 Music. Bernard d’Ascoli (piano), Petworth Festival, Monday July 30, St Mary’s Church, Petworth, 7.30pm. For his return to Petworth, Bernard pays homage to Debussy and his contemporaries.

