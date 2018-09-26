Ten things coming up in the Chichester area

Things you won't want to miss!

1 Comedy. Phill Jupitus brings his show Juplicity to Bognor’s Regis Centre on Friday, October 5 at 8pm. Spokeswoman Caroline Bennett said: “Think of larger-than-life characters in the comedy world and Phill Jupitus will almost certainly come to mind. The big and bearded comic, writer and broadcaster is touring his latest show Juplicity across the UK and brings the show to Bognor.” Tickets on 01243 861010 or www.regiscentre.co.uk.

2 Music. Police Dog Hogan play Grayshott Folk Club, Grayshott Village Hall, GU26 6TZ on Wednesday, October 3 at 7.30pm. For tickets, call Des O’Byrne on 01428 607096

3 Theatre. Arts Dream Selsey marks the centenary of the Armistice with a production of Journey’s End by R C Sherriff in the very building in which Sherriff himself once saw the play performed. The production runs from October 4-9 at The Pavilion, 103 High Street, Selsey, with tickets available from Highhouse Insurance Services Limited, 101 High Street, Selsey or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/artsdreamselsey.

4 Music. Jazz Inspired Dance offers an evening’s entertainment at the Regis School of Music, Sudley Road, Bognor on Friday, September 28 from 8pm with the Stardust Sound & Misti. “We are not strict tempo,” says Olly Dow, leader of the band, “but we do play a programme of varied tempos including quicksteps, foxtrots, waltzes and diverse Latin rhythms. Come and join the Stardust Club and bring your dancing togs.”

5 Festival. The Friends of Priory Park and Priory Park Festival combine for ten days of birthday celebrations in the Park continuing until September 30. 100 years ago this September the Park was given by the 7th Duke of Richmond and Gordon to the people of the city, for their leisure and as a perpetual memorial to the fallen in the First World War. Both aspects will be marked in a ten-day programme, starting with a jazz and blues opening night party and with the celebrations culminating in a special drum head service.

6 Music. The Castalian Quartet open the latest Chichester Chamber Concerts series on Thursday, October 4 at 7.30pm in the Assembly Room, Chichester Council House, North Street, Chichester. Sini Simonen (violin), Daniel Roberts (violin), Charlotte Bonneton (viola) and Christopher Graves (cello) will perform Haydn – String Quartet in D major Op 76 No 5; Fauré – String Quartet in E minor Op.121; and Beethoven – String Quartet in E minor Op 59 No 2. Tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre.

7 Theatre. The premiere of new comedy Vulcan 7, written by and starring Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer, runs at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from September 19-29 before embarking on a national tour (left).

8 Theatre. Clare Burt, Joanna Riding and Gary Wilmot lead the cast in Flowers For Mrs Harris at Chichester Festival Theatre from September 8-29.

9 Theatre. When the Cat’s Away (left) is a new play by Fernhurst-based Claire Parker inspired by the real-life stories, songs and the spirit of the women who won the right to vote a century ago. It plays Bramley Village Hall on September 29 and the Mill Studio at Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford on September 28. www.brownpapertickets.com. Spokesman Philip Parker said: “It’s 1914. Windows are smashed. Women are on the run. The militant campaign for the vote is at its peak. Helen, a former suffragette, returns to the quiet village of her youth, the family farm and the charms of the local amateur dramatic society.”

10 Cinema. Broadcast live from London’s West End, see Ian McKellen’s portrayal of King Lear in cinemas in Chichester Festival Theatre’s production. Screeings at Chichester Cineworld and Chichester Cinema at New Park on Thursday, September 27.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/hundred-strong-choir-to-celebrate-centenary-of-chichester-s-priory-park-1-8646319

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/chichester-joanna-riding-and-the-art-of-discovering-what-really-matters-1-8646313

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/new-series-of-concerts-at-chichester-s-st-john-s-chapel-1-8646284

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/sarah-thrilled-to-be-worthing-s-maria-in-the-sound-of-music-1-8646295

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/entries-sought-for-worthing-open-art-exhibition-1-8646290

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/dj-norman-jay-in-worthing-1-8646286

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/chichester-chamber-concerts-launch-latest-season-1-8644837

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/celebrated-turkish-pianist-idil-biret-joins-forces-with-worthing-symphony-orchestra-1-8644779

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/world-war-one-story-on-stage-in-worthing-1-8644827