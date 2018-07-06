The Art of the Short Story with Juliet West and Claire Fuller is the next presentation from West Sussex Writers, on Thursday, July 12.

Spokesman Phil Williams said: “In this talk and workshop session, novelists Juliet West and Claire Fuller will outline the essential ingredients of a short story, as well as lead the audience through exercises in creative writing. It’s a wonderful opportunity to learn from two skilful writers who have both enjoyed great success using this form.

“Juliet grew up in Worthing and studied history at Cambridge University. She worked as a journalist before taking an MA in creative writing at Chichester University, where she graduated with distinction and won the Kate Betts’ Memorial Prize.”

The West Sussex Writers meeting will take place at 7.30pm on Thursday, July 12 at the Church Hall, Goring Methodist Church, Bury Drive, Goring, BN12 4XB. Tickets £5 for non-members, £3 for members.

