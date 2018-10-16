The big time beckons for rising star Chichester dancer Bryony Wood

An 18-year-old student from Chichester has been cast in the role of Juliet in the 2019 world premiere tour of Sir Matthew Bourne's Romeo + Juliet.

The company are promising a passionate and contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare's classic love story.

Bryony Wood, who is studying dance at the Tring Park Performing Arts School in Hertfordshire, will be dancing alongside Tring Park alumni Paris Fitzpatrick and Joao Carolino in the new interpretation of the Shakespeare tragedy by Sir Matthew, a British-born choreographer world famous for his award-winning radical and updated versions of traditional ballet repertoires. He has won both Olivier and Tony Awards for his interpretation of Swan Lake back in the 1990s.

Bryony, who has been a student at Tring Park School since 2016, was picked for the role at the Young Cast auditions.

The world premiere of Romeo + Juliet will take place at the Curve, Leicester on May 13 next and will be part of a UK tour to 13 venues including a four-week summer season at Sadler's Wells from August 7-31.

Bryony has been at Tring Park School since September 2016, but prior to that, she attended the Dance School of Scotland.

Bryony's mum Dawn said that she has always enjoyed dancing: "Bryony began dancing at the age of three. But it was when she reached the age of 15, after she had successfully auditioned for an amazing youth exchange project with Scottish Ballet and School of the Arts in Singapore, that Bryony really discovered her passion for dance and performance.

"It has been mentioned on more than one occasion that Bryony drew the eye and one couldn't take their eyes away.

"Bryony is a beautiful person. She is sensitive and kind with a smile that is infectious. Bryony was once told by her pastoral teacher that her sensitivity will be her greatest asset. We believe that it is this that she brings to her performance. Her artistry comes from deep within."

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts has its roots in dance and is known for its dance credentials, having produced numerous professional dance stars and choreographers.

Its young dance students perform in West End ballet productions with the English National Ballet at the London Coliseum.

Stars including as Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) started their training on the dance course at Tring Park.

Daisy attended Tring Park from the age of 11 to 19. Other famous students include Lily James (Disney's Cinderella, Downton Abbey and War and Peace) and Jessica Brown-Findlay (Downton Abbey).

