Tickets on sale to see Margaret Atwood Live at Brighton Dome

Tickets have gone on sale to see Margaret Atwood Live at Brighton Dome on October 31.

Spokeswoman Clair Chamberlain said: “On September 10th, The Testaments, Margaret Atwood’s highly anticipated sequel to her seminal work, The Handmaid’s Tale, will be published worldwide. Fane Productions will present Atwood live at the Brighton Dome to mark this momentous literary event.

“Atwood will talk about her remarkable career, her diverse range of works, and why she has returned to her handmaid story, 34 years later.”

Tickets can be found at http://www.faneproductions.com/atwood



Margaret Atwood said: “I am delighted that the launch of The Testaments will take place not only in London on 10th September, but also by live-streaming to over 1000 cinemas around the world. I can’t be in all the places at once in my analogue body, but I look forward to being with so many readers via the big screen.”

Clair added: “The publication of Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale in 1985 and the current Emmy Award-winning television series have created a cultural phenomenon, as handmaids have become a symbol of women’s rights and a protest against misogyny and oppression. In this brilliant sequel, acclaimed author Margaret Atwood answers the questions that have tantalized readers for decades.

“When the van door slammed on Offred’s future at the end of The Handmaid’s Tale, readers had no way of telling what lay ahead. Margaret Atwood’s sequel The Testaments picks up the story fifteen years after Offred stepped into the unknown, with the explosive testaments of three female narrators from Gilead.

“The Testaments will be published by Vintage in the UK and will be released on 10 September.

“Women’s rights, female empowerment and resistance are at the core of Atwood’s story and in partnership with Equality Now these events will take on the issues faced by women in today’s world with vivid imagination and unflinching clarity.

“Margaret Atwood is the author of more than fifty books of fiction, poetry and critical essays. Her novels include Cat’s Eye, The Robber Bride, Alias Grace, The Blind Assassin and the MaddAddam Trilogy. Her 1985 classic The Handmaid’s Tale went back into the bestseller charts with the election of Donald Trump, when the Handmaids became a symbol of resistance against him; and the 2017 release of the award-winning Channel 4 TV series.

“Sales of the English language edition have now topped 8 million copies worldwide. Atwood has won numerous awards including the Booker Prize, the Arthur C. Clarke Award for Imagination in Service to Society, the Franz Kafka Prize, the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade and the PEN USA Lifetime Achievement Award. She has also worked as a cartoonist, illustrator, librettist, playwright and puppeteer. She lives in Toronto, Canada.”