Borrowed Landscapes at Chichester's Oxmarket Gallery

Fareham-based Michael Wright is offering the exhibition Borrowed Landscapes from October 7-20 at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery.

“This is my first exhibition at the Oxmarket,” he says, “and the works that will be on display in this small exhibition are a collection of landscape paintings that are influenced by my interest in historical painting along with actual places visited locally to produce a collection of original artworks.

“I studied fine art at Winchester school of Art, gaining a BA hons degree in 2001. I have been practising my art ever since with some success. I have shown at the National Open Art Competition twice winning the Best Emerging Artist Award, and this year I was selected for the Royal Academy Summer Show and sold my drawing to a buyer in Worcester. In addition to this I have exhibited at the Aspex Gallery Porstmouth, Southampton City Art Gallery and have had other works in in smaller local galleries with upcoming group shows at the Yellow Edge Gallery in Gosport.

“This current exhibition examines the influence of historical landscape painting on my work as I have produced a collection of paintings that examine classic questions raised in art such as line, perspective, tone and colour. Some of the landscapes are of the local surrounding areas with other works taken from sections of historical artworks and reproduced in a different way to that of the original. By doing this, my work aims to show the connections and differences in the art of yesterday and its influence and connection to today’s current art practice.”

