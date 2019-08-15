Chichester Camera Club offers its summer exhibition

Chichester Camera Club members will be showing their skills in the club’s annual exhibition, running from August 10-17 in the Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm each day (but not Sunday).

Spokesman Rob Campling said: “Previous Exhibitions during 2019 included events at North Mundham in January and the spring exhibition in March. This annual exhibition in August is the third major event of the year and features the work of the whole camera club.

“Some 260 prints will be on show plus 220 projected images running on a large TV screen with continuous loop.

“This August event has for many years been a regular feature showcasing the work of club members. Landscape and portrait pictures feature strongly intermixed with macro close ups, botanical, abstract and street photography from the profound to the quirky. The viewer is certain to find much to enjoy.

“Visitors will be able to purchase, for £1 each, an exhibition brochure showing a list of all the images on display, locations where many of them were taken and sample prints including externally judged prize winners.

“The viewing conditions at the Assembly Room are excellent with plenty of space to wander and look at your leisure. When the need for refreshment arises, there are is tea and coffee and a large variety of cakes to savour.

“In the past some 1,500 people a year have visited this exhibition and a number are so inspired by the work on show that they decide to join the camera club to develop their own

photographic interest and skills for the following programme year which starts in September.

“This is an exhibition with something for everyone presented by one of the top camera clubs in the south and nationally.

