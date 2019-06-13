10 things coming up at the Festival of Chichester

Things you mustn't miss

1 Festival. Tuesday, June 18, 1pm. From Bach To The Amazon, Emily Burridge, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR. From Bach to the Amazon is an innovative solo cello concert by the virtuoso cellist Emily Burridge. The programme takes the audience on a musical journey.

2 Festival. Monday, June 17, 7.30pm. West Sussex Guitar Club Presents, Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester, PO19 1SW. Come and enjoy vibrant guitar ensemble music, presented by the West Sussex Guitar Club. Performances will include the West Sussex Guitar Club Orchestra, directed by Linda Kelsall-Barnett, plus smaller ensembles, exploring a wide range of repertoire. Refreshments will be available in the interval.

3 Festival. Tuesday, June 18, 7.30pm. Piacere String Quartet, St Johns Chapel, St John’s Street, PO19 1UR. The Piacere String Quartet is a newly-formed string quartet comprising Inna Erskine, Michael Sullivan, Phyllida Maude-Roxby and Graham Elliott. The ensemble will be performing Mozart’s popular Dissonance quartet K 465 and Dvorak’s 12th American string quartet Op 96.

4 Festival. Thursday, June 20, 7.30pm. Louis De Bernières: The Songs, Blakefest, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, PO19 1UR. The internationally-acclaimed author of Captain Corelli’s Mandolin Louis de Bernières returns to the Festival after sell-out shows last summer. This year he entertains with his highly-original, moving and inspiring songs in a programme of words and music. With support from jazz/poetry duo Jamie Leeming (guitar) and Barry Smith (words).

5 Festival. Sunday, June 16, 7.30pm. Garden open from 4pm. Ikarus inc, The Rude Mechanical Theatre, Halnaker Park Cottage Garden, Park Lane, Halnaker, Near Chichester, PO18 0QH. Another sparkling evening of outdoor theatre, with mirth, music and mayhem. The story of Daedalus and his son Ikarus who sell dreams to the good folk of Dreamland in the American Mid-West. But can Ikarus fly?

6 Festival. Saturday, June 15, 7.30pm. Summer Delights: An Evening With Chichester City Band, St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester, PO19 6FT. A delicious evening of summer tunes for all to enjoy, tastefully and stylishly served up by your local brass band in the magnificent St Paul’s, Churchside.

7 Festival. Sunday, June 16, 1-2pm. Bach Solo Cello Suites, 3 And 5, Pavlos Carvalho, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR. Multi-award-winning cellist Pavlos Carvalho loves to perform all the Bach solo cello suites and gets totally immersed in them.

8 Festival. Wednesday, June 19, 12 noon-2pm. One-Woman Bands: Female Achieving, Often Without Men, Sandra Saer, Smh Books, Old Court Room, North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LQ. A recent double celebration marked 30 years of publishing SMH books, with publication of Sandra’s book, for children, Star Sandwiches and Moon Custard.

9 Festival. Wednesday, June 19, 6.30pm. Wednesday, June 26, 6.30pm. 60 Minutes Of Classical Music Concert & Meal, Chez Moi, 49 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. 6.30pm, the guests arrive and order drinks; 7.30pm, a 60-minute concert of classical music begins with Roger Clayden playing a programme of classical solo cello music, followed by the Trombone Trio; 8.30pm, set meal is served.

10 Festival. Wednesday, June 19, 6.30pm. Victoria Hislop In Conversation With Kate Mosse, Chichester Cathedral, PO19 1PX. Victoria Hislop, Sunday Times number-one bestselling author of The Island, talks to Cicestrian and writer Kate Mosse about her new novel, Those Who Are Loved, set against the backdrop of the German occupation of Greece.

