10 things coming up in Worthing and Brighton

Things you mustn't miss...

1 Music. It will be nine instruments, 20 songs and 90 minutes as Charlie Dore teams up with lifelong friend Julian Littman at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Friday, June 21. They will be offering an evening of eclectic, contemporary folk as multi award-winner Charlie hits the road once again with Steeleye Span’s multi-instrumentalist Julian to share her latest album Dark Matter, a recording which has just won the Album Of The Year award from the USA Indie Acoustic Project.



2 Castle. A brand-new event will make its debut at Arundel Castle on June 22 and 23 when Mustering for War will transport guests back to 1139 with falconry, battle demonstrations, have-a-go archery crafts and more. Spokesman Harry Marchbank said: “Mustering for War will take visitors back to the beginning of a tense period in medieval history, a tumultuous civil war known as The Anarchy, when Matilda’s invading army readied itself to face Stephen’s forces in battle. Historically accurate weapons, armour, archery and combat demonstrations will reveal the intense training that Norman knights underwent and the many complex skills they were expected to excel at to be considered fit to fight.” Mustering for War is included in standard admission prices to Arundel Castle and will run from 10am-4.30pm on June 22-23.



3 Theatre. Samantha Womack stars in a new production of The Girl on the Train, a stage thriller based on the internationally acclaimed number one best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins and the Dreamworks film. The show heads to Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday-Saturday, June 17- 22. Samantha plays Rachel Watson who longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears… When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.



4 Music. The Rowland Singers Choral Society, conducted by Helen Emery, with piano accompaniment by Kathryn Kay, and guests The Emery Ensemble, Four in a Bar, Songbirds and The Pleasure Singers will be performing in a massed choirs concert. The Concert will be held on June 22 at 7.30pm at Worthing Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing.



5 Art. Nottingham-based artist Michael Sheppard is showing his work at St Paul’s in Worthing in an exhibition running until June 25, 8.30am-4pm. Waterfalls, beaches and coastlines are his inspirations.



6 Music. Songwriter Laura Stevenson will be playing at Brighton’s Patterns on June 21, on the back of a new record with help from husband Mike Campbell (Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers). Spokeswoman Ellie Thompson said: “People say she reminds them of classic songwriters from both the mainstream and the fringe, whether it’s Jason Molina, Judee Sill, Harry Nilsson or Dolly Parton. But always you will be reminded of the power of the human voice and a single guitar to invoke the universe. Or in this case, it’s end! The name of her new album The Big Freeze comes from the theory that, if gravity is strong enough, at the end of time our universe will collapse, pulling all of existence back down to infinitesimal size, like before the Big Bang. But if expansion outpaces gravity, eventually the universe will be cold and empty. All light, heat, and connection will be gone. That possibility is called The Big Freeze.”

7 Theatre. Two giants of comedy live again in An Evening of Eric and Ern at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre, on Saturday, June 22 at 7.30pm. From Greig’s Piano concerto to Arsenal!, it’s a show full of Morecambe and Wise’s best-loved routines, songs and sketches and a musical guest. Written and performed by Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens, it began life as Eric and Little Ern, first performed at The Edinburgh Fringe, to rave reviews and a sell-out run. It toured, enjoyed a West End run and was nominated for an Olivier award in 2014.



8 Art. Arundel artist Frances Knight’s solo exhibition Between Shore and Sky will showcase local seascapes at this year’s Festival of Chichester. Running from Saturday, June 15-Sunday, June 30 (10.30am-5pm, Thursday-Sunday), it will be at The Little Art Gallery, West Wittering, PO20 8LT.



8 Music. Worthing Theatres will be celebrating a decade of Big Girls Don’t Cry featuring The East Coast Boys, with the Big Girls Don’t Cry 10th Anniversary Tour at the Pavilion Theatre on Friday, June 21. The venue is inviting you to step back in time to the era of romance where gents were gents, and gals were gals. “Come and experience the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons authentically recreated by a phenomenal cast and live band,” said a spokesman. “During the sixties and seventies number one hits Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry helped propel the Four Seasons and Frankie Valli to super stardom.” 01903 206206.



9 Theatre. Rachael Stirling and Rory Keenan star in Plenty by David Hare at Chichester Festival Theatre from June 7-29. Susan Traherne is a former secret agent. Her work with the Special Operations Executive in Nazi-occupied France brought her extremes of danger and adventures.



10 Comedy. Alan Davies, Sara Pascoe, Adam Hills, Nina Conti, Nish Kumar and David O’Doherty are among the performers lined up for Brighton Comedy Garden (June 19-23, Preston Park) Co-producer Cass Randolph said: “Comedy-lovers from Brighton and beyond have wasted no time in bagging their tickets to this brand-new event planting its big top in Preston Park.”

