Artist Pete McKee opens pop-up gallery in Brighton

Artist Pete McKee is to open a pop-up gallery in Brighton, a city in which he has not presented work in more than a decade.

Spokesman Will Moss said: “The gallery combines a mixture of classic and new work, including an image designed especially for Brighton reflecting the city’s vibrancy and heritage.

“It is the first stop in a tour that goes to Brighton (June 14-18), Birmingham (July 4-7) and Nottingham (July 24-27).

“Pete McKee is an internationally-renowned artist whose inimitable style and sense of humour has earned legions of fans the world over, working with some of the biggest names in music and fashion.

“The pop-up galleries are an exciting opportunity to see a selection of Pete’s work, selected for these events, showcasing the diversity of his witty and charming images.

“The tour coincides with the release of Pete’s new book, Council Skies, a collection of his work over the last 15 years, from his early sketch work right through to images from his most recent exhibitions.

“It features a foreword from award-winning social affairs writer and author of Austerity Bites: A journey to the sharp end of cuts in the UK, Mary O’Hara, and an introduction from Susan McPherson, lecturer in sociology at Sheffield Hallam University.

“The book will be released on June 14, available to buy across all McKee platforms including the first pop-up shop in Brighton.

“Pete will do an in-store signing at the Brighton pop-up from 4pm-6pm Saturday, June 15.”

Pete said: “Anyone who has flirted with the concept of modernism as I did as a teenager in the late 70s, can’t help but fall in love with Brighton and the role it played in our cultural imagination. When you walk down the sea front you get a sense of the history that it holds and its representation in cult films like Quadrophenia.

“Brighton is home to some amazing artists and art institutions too so I can’t wait to bring my work there.”

The visit to Brighton follows Pete’s biggest show to date, This Class Works exhibited in 2018. More than 10,000 visitors attended the sell-out exhibition, lasting just over two weeks at an old spring factory in Pete’s hometown of Sheffield.

The exhibition showcased Pete’s work and the work of several other artists.

McKee Brighton will run in the city from Friday to Tuesday, June 14-18 from 10am-6pm at ONCA, 14 St George’s Place, Brighton, BN1 4GB. More details on www.petemckee.com.

