Bognor's Dramatis community drama school celebrates first birthday

In celebration of their first anniversary, Dramatis community drama school is holding an evening of after-dinner entertainment at the Jeneses Arts Centre in Linden Road, Bognor Regis on Thursday, April 25 from 8-9.30pm.

Set up in 2017, Dramatis is run by Suzy Duxbury.

Her spokeswoman and sister Maddy Duxbury said: “This drama school with a heart helps bring the benefits of drama to the West Sussex community. Whilst some drama schools are known for cultivating a competitive environment and pushing people to their limits to get the best out of them, Dramatis focuses on nurturing individual personalities and skills.

“On Thursday April 25, An Evening Soiree will provide local residents with the opportunity to learn more about the school and its future plans, enjoy two short performances from the Dramatis adults drama group, chat with other local residents over a glass of wine and music from a young musician and raise money for a Bognor Regis charity.

“The first performance is a rehearsed reading. Written by members of Act Your Age (the sociable adults drama group), performers will read through their sci-fi/comedy script based on what happens when the whole world loses their sight.

“The second devised performance centres around three women who, while sorting through their recently-deceased mother’s belongings, stumble across an object that wreaks havoc.

These performances will be followed by a wine reception. Accompanied by live music from talented local musician, Isaiah Brown, it will be the perfect setting for guests to meet and chat with other members of the community.

“A £2 donation from every ticket sold will be given to Bognor Regis Pier Watch, the local charity that works to protect the Grade II listed building for future generations. In addition to this charitable donation, each £5 ticket includes two glasses of wine per person. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.”

Suzy added: “The Bognor Regis community has been so supportive in helping me launch Dramatis. This one-year anniversary celebration is the perfect time to show local residents what we’ve been up to and what we’ve got planned next. It’s also a great opportunity to bring local residents together for an enjoyable evening away from the TV!”

http://www.dramatis.co.uk



