Brand-new digital radio station offers Unforgettable music

A brand-new digital radio station has launched in Chichester designed to provide a “cool and laid back listen” for senior residents in the area.

Unforgettable Radio is the creation of Chichester resident and broadcaster Duncan Barkes. The new service will also have daily listings for the forthcoming Festival of Chichester.

Unforgettable Radio is permanent and streaming now, Duncan said. Listen via internet radio, mobile devices, smart speaker or via http://unforgettableradio.co.uk.

“The station plays music from the likes of Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Neil Diamond, Elton John, Ella Fitzgerald, Buddy Holly, Diana Krall, The Carpenters and Clare Teal.

“Evenings on Unforgettable Radio see the Black & White Radio Programme being broadcast featuring vintage music from the 1920s to the 1950s. Every weekend the Easy Favourites Jukebox takes to the air featuring songs from the likes of The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Roy Orbison, Simon & Garfunkel, Billy Joel and Sade.

“Unforgettable Radio also broadcasts regular information about things to see and do in Chichester including listings for the Chichester Cinema at New Park, Chichester Jazz Club and the Festival of Chichester which starts on June 15. The station also aims to support small and independent businesses in the area by encouraging listeners to use them at a time when Chichester is seeing a number of much-loved businesses close.”

Duncan said: “The most recent Census data for Chichester shows 25 per cent of the population is over 60 years old which is far higher than the national average of around 16 per cent. Most radio stations seem to forget anyone over the age of 60 which given the increasing senior population of Chichester is rather unfair which is why I’ve created Unforgettable Radio.”

http://www.horshamartistsopenstudios.co.uk



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester